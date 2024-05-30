50 Cent’s documentary series about Diddy has found a home at Netflix following a fierce bidding war. The multi-part documentary, produced by G-Unit Film and Television Studios, delves into the allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking against the Bad Boy boss.

The news was confirmed by TMZ, which recently released its documentary about the embattled mogul on Tubi. The acquisition by Netflix marks a major milestone for the series, which had been hyped up by 50 Cent for months.

50 Cent, known for his candid and often controversial remarks, commented on the news on Instagram.

He playfully criticized TMZ for using a photo of him in their story and later posted an update when TMZ changed the picture.

The acquisition of the documentary by Netflix comes amidst another lawsuit against Diddy. A woman named Crystal McKinney has sued Diddy for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her over 20 years ago. McKinney claims that following the alleged assault, Diddy “blackballed” her from the modeling industry.

Diddy and his legal team have not yet commented on the lawsuit. However, Diddy recently acknowledged that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Cassie in 2016 after footage of the attack was leaked.

As the controversy unfolds, the documentary series promises to shed light on the allegations against Diddy.

With 50 Cent at the helm and Netflix as the platform, the series is set to be a significant addition to the discourse on accountability in the entertainment industry. Many people have praised 50B Cent’s smartness after news of the deal broke.