50 Cent Drops Hint About Joint Album With Eminem

It appears that the much-awaited collaboration between 50 Cent and Eminem, which many fans have been waiting for, is finally happening.

50 Cent said on Instagram that he will be leaving his self-imposed “retirement” to work on the album after the Toy Soldier hitmaker disclosed that the only thing preventing the project is their “own timing and organization.”

50 Cent broke the news on Thursday night, December 26. He wrote, “It appears that I will be returning to the booth after all. This residency in Vegas must be completed first.”

In 2023, 50 Cent disclosed that he had been working on new songs and that Eminem had previously contacted him to inform him that Dre was brewing some explosive material.

“As soon as I said that, I got a text from [Eminem] that he had already spoken to Dre and that Dre is in there, and he’s got some crazy stuff for me to go hear. I’ll go make something, what I can find, the best music that I can put my hands on. And when I feel real good about it, I bring it to put pressure on Dre to offer me something. ‘Cause he’ll have something… He’s always had something,” 50 Cent recalled at the time with Big Boy.

Since they collaborated on songs like Patiently Waiting, Peep Show, Crack a Bottle, and many more, fans have been clamoring for more, making the 50 Cent and Eminem joint album one of the most anticipated releases. While no official timeline has been set, the excitement is definitely at an all-time high.