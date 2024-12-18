50 Cent Explains Why Diddy Documentary Is Proving To Be A ‘Difficult Project’

50 Cent has admitted that the Diddy documentary he is working on is proving to be a bit more of a difficult project than he’d anticipated.

The G-Unit founder discussed the project during a recent appearance on GMA3: What You Need to Know on Friday (December 13).

opus, with so many powers and so many things going on there.”

In September, Variety confirmed that Alexandria Stapleton has signed on to direct the multi-part docuseries about the embattled mogul – which was acquired by Netflix in May.

In a joint statement, 50 Cent and Stapleton said: “This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far. We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

While the news hit the trades, 50 continued his trolling on social media, posting a bottle of baby oil that was renamed to ‘Diddy Oil’ and captioning the pic: “Coming soon! LOL.”

According to TMZ, there was a fierce bidding war for the documentary, which is being made by G-Unit Film and Television Studios.

In the meantime, 50’s jokes on his rival have been relentless. The G-Unit general defended his history of Diddy antagonism to Peoplein an article published in October.

“Look, it seems like I’m doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven’t. It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years,” he explained.