Jada Pinkett Smith is on a press run.

The purpose is to sell her new book.

But if you thought the purpose was to humiliate her husband, Will Smith, you’d have evidence to support that.

Smith has revealed that she’s been separated from Will since 2016 and was surprised when he referred to her as his wife when he slapped Chris Rock.

She’s also gone on and on about her “soul mate”, the dead rapper Tupac Shakur.

50 Cent has had enough.