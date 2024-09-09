50 Cent is nearing billionaire status but wants to remain single, here’s why

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who is reportedly nearing billionaire status, has revealed his contentment with his single life. During a September 4 interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 49-year-old rap mogul explained his decision to embrace celibacy and why he has chosen to remain unmarried.

“Listen, when you calm down you can focus,” said 50 Cent of his current sex-free status. “I’ve been good to me.”

Colbert, 60, questioned why “In da Club” artist 50 Cent continues to amass wealth without having a special someone to share it with, as reported by PEOPLE.

“[Money is] when things start getting complicated, things start getting confusing,” explained 50 Cent, “‘cause people come in for different reasons.”

“If you go on a date but you have no interest in anything, I can see you now. I said, ‘God damn, girl, you fine, but you ain’t got nothing going on,” he continued.

The Grammy-winning artist explained that romantic desire “absolutely” clouds judgment for “most men,” before defending his decision to remain unmarried.

“I am safe. I’m not a happy hostage. I’m here. I’m free,” said 50 Cent with a laugh. “I made some mistakes, just not that one.”

Without a romantic partner in his life, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ actor discussed spending his days in the gym — and revealed he “can get to about 105 pounds on dumbbells.”

The talk show host then predicted 50 Cent’s usual evening activities: “just going home, watching Wheel of Fortune on TiVo, having a warm milk and going to bed, putting on your night shirt and cap.”

The rapper replied, “You make it sound like the worst thing ever.”

Colbert admitted his joke was motivated by a desire to see 50 Cent find love. “I want someone I can love in my life too, just not right now,” responded the “Candy Shop” artist. “I’m fine.”