50 Cent Jabs Floyd Mayweather Over Lil Baby’s $8M Gambling Loss Confession

50 Cent has reignited his rivalry with Floyd Mayweather while reacting to Lil Baby’s shocking admission of losing $8 million in a single day gambling at casinos.

The revelation came during Lil Baby’s appearance on Lil Yachty’s podcast, A Safe Place, where the rapper detailed his massive gambling losses.

The startling claim quickly caught the attention of 50 Cent, who shared a podcast clip on social media. He remarked that such extravagant gambling losses were reminiscent of Mayweather, making light of the boxer’s penchant for high-stakes betting.

While Mayweather has not responded to the comments, 50’s remarks highlight their long-standing yet complicated relationship. Despite their public feuds, 50 recently described Mayweather as a friend, albeit with whom he occasionally clashes. He shared that their differences stem from his independence and lack of reliance on the boxer.

However, the G-Unit mogul has not stopped criticizing Mayweather when the opportunity arises. Earlier this year, 50 Cent publicly called out Mayweather for defending Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs amid serious allegations against the music executive. During an interview, Mayweather shared his perspective on the matter, emphasizing his stance against judging others.

The exchange between 50 Cent and Mayweather reflects their dynamic of occasional jabs interspersed with mutual acknowledgement. Despite the sharp words, their bond has endured for over two decades, each often speaking fondly of the other in calmer moments.

This latest episode, sparked by Lil Baby’s gambling confession, adds another layer of entertainment to the ongoing saga between the rapper-turned-mogul and the former world champion boxer.