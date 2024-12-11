50 Cent mocks Jay-Z for attending ‘Mufasa’ red carpet premiere after child r@pe

50 Cent has taken a jab at Jay-Z after he was accused of child r@pe.

The “In da Club” rapper, 49, went after Jay-Z on Instagram when the Roc Nation founder, 55, went to the “Mufasa: The Lion King” premiere after being accused of r@ping a 13-year-old girl over 20 years ago.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, smiled on the red carpet alongside his wife Beyoncé, 43, their daughter Blue Ivy, 12, and his mother-in-law Tina Knowles, 70 on Monday night, Dec. 9.

50 Cent shared pictures of the famous family at the event on Instagram, writing, “Jay said they said I rapped [sic] a kid, everybody get dressed we going to see Mufasa LOL.”

He has since deleted the post.

Over the years, 50 Cent has notoriously trolled Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is named in the r@pe lawsuit alongside Jay-Z.

50 Cent is even making a Netflix documentary about the s£xual ass@ult allegations against Combs, 55, who was arrested in September on federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, s£x trafficking and transportation to engage in prost!tution.

His trial is scheduled to begin in May 2025.