50 Cent Opens Up About Wearing Bulletproof Vest When He Met Eminem For The First Time

-Unit boss 50 Cent has opened up for the first time about his first encounter with Eminem back in 2000, saying it was “a wild” experience.

He recalled being invited to Los Angeles, at the time, to speak with the Mockingbird hitmaker without “knowing what the purpose was.”

For that reason, he felt he had to show up in a bulletproof vest for safety. The Candy Shop crooner said this when he appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

“It was wild…I was in California. He flew me to L.A. I came out, I was so bugged out from the experience that I came through the airport with the (bulletproof) vest shit on…I get there, he’s like, ‘Yo!’ Hugs me, feel the vest and was like (shocked),” he stated.

“When I met him [Eminem] the first night I met him, he had an event. The Marshall Mathers LP just came out. The first week he sold 1.7 million records. And he was so excited about me that I’m looking like, ‘(Are) you serious?’” he added.

50 Cent had been blacklisted and dropped from his previous label, Columbia, before signing with Shady Records, and both rappers have since had several collaborations.

On the same podcast last week, the I Get Money rapper also disclosed how much he spent on legal fees at different stages of his career, indicating that some of the suites were for “recreational” purposes.

In a recent interview, the G-Unit boss said he had spent over $24 million paying lawyers in various litigations.

“Just on lawyers…I’ve spent $24 million in my career on legal fees,” he stated, adding that “I’ll do it for recreational purposes…When they agitate me, I’ll send the f**kin’ lawyers.”

He made the statement when the host asked him to explain just how much he’s spent on legal fees, considering that he had always been involved in one banter or the other.