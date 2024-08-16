50 Cent Reacts To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Accuser Attending His Shreveport Festival

50 Cent has reacted to Lil Rod, the music producer who accused Diddy of sexual assault, turning up to his Humor & Harmony festival in Shreveport.

Posting a video of Rod at the music and comedy festival with G-Unit affiliate Uncle Murda on Instagram, 50 also commented: “Hey everyone was invited, it was the place to be that weekend. [shrug emoji] what you want me to do? LOL.”

In the clip, both men send a message to the embattled Bad Boy boss, with Murda saying: “I got my n-gga that’s suing Diddy for all that bread. Stop playing, n-gga. My boy want that check, n-gga. We want that money by Monday, Diddy.”

Rod then briefly interjects, commenting: “I’m from Chicago. We don’t play about our business.”

Posting their meeting on Instagram, Murda also commented: “I ran into the n*gga that accused Diddy of all that weird shit #TheProducer Homie want his money by Monday [laughing emoji] everybody was outside Humor & Harmony Vibes Whoaaaaaa Shit Crazy #NoDiddy.”

Lil Rod alleged in his lawsuit, filed in February, that Diddy forced him to procure sex workers and engage in sexual activity with them.

Some of the other lurid claims made in the suit include Puffy making Rod watch a sex tape that producer Stevie J allegedly made with another man. The complaint included screenshots of the alleged video.

Lil Rod further claimed to have witnessed Diddy spiking alcoholic drinks that were served to women at his home and that some of the women were underage.