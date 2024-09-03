50 CENT RECALLS DAME DASH DISMISSING HIS $1M DEAL WITH EMINEM & DR. DRE

50 Cent has recalled Dame Dash‘s not-so-impressed reaction after he signed his $1 million record deal with Eminem and Dr. Dre.

Appearing on Gillie Da Kid and Wallo‘s Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, 50 explained how the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder turned his nose up at the the huge offer he received from Interscope/Aftermath/Shady in 2002.

He said: “The only person that pointed out that a million dollars was no money was Damon Dash, and he has no money now.”

Doing his best Dame impression, 50 recalled the mogul telling him: “That ain’t no money. After you get a watch, a chain, you look out for the homies and you do this, that and the third… it’s nothing.

“And I was like, ‘N-gga, I’m from 134th Street. A million dollars is a lot of money.’ I’m thinking I hit the lotto! How you gonna say it’s no money?”

He added: “I just never forgot that because of how it felt.”

Dame Dash has gone through severe financial difficulties in recent years, with his one-third ownership share in Roc-A-Fella soon to be forcibly auctioned off to settle a nearly $1 million lawsuit judgement.

The sale of his shares in the legendary record label was recently delayed at the last minute due to Dash having almost $10 million in other debts.



Both New York state and New York City have petitioned to receive money from the sale, with it being claimed that Dash owes $197,000 in child support and almost $9 million in taxes.

The minimum bid for Dame’s shares was $1.2 million, however that figure may now be raised by the judge to try and help settle the rest of the record executive’s extensive debts.