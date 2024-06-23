50 Cent Responds to Tyler Perry Comparison

Even though he’s one of (if not) the biggest trolls in hip-hop today, 50 Cent is a helluva businessman, who is always looking for new business ventures.

His muses for the last decade have been the shows he created with television network Starz, including “Power,” “Power Book II: Ghost,” Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” “Power Book IV: Force” and “BMF.”

The crime-drama franchise was created with the help of 50 Cent’s production company, G-Unit Film & Television Inc., making the Queens MC one of the most successful Black creators in the TV business.

Although he’s already enjoyed immense success in the industry, he plans on taking his production company to the next level.

Is 50 Cent competing with Tyler Perry?

It may look like 50 Cent is planning to be Tyler Perry’s biggest rival, but we believe he has only taken inspiration from him.

Although fans have already joked the Queens rapper is the new Tyler Perry, he hasn’t shied away from the comparisons. In an interview with Shreveport Times, he said that his G-Unit Studios will “mirror” the studio Perry has in Atlanta.

In the past, he’s even come to the defense of Perry. When fans joked that he’s the “male” Tyler Perry, the biggest troll in Hollywood didn’t take the bait. Instead, he responded with an Instagram post that read, “Tyler will fk yall up he ain’t no sucker. Don’t get it f**d up now!”

He even responded to the article you’re reading right now on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Yes I’m doing great but you’re getting it fvcked up, if you think me and Tyler will be at odds at any point. He’s helping me, already going out of his way to aid my progress. So in the nicest way cut the shit !

So it seems if anything, Fiddy wants to exist in the same realm as Perry and has hopes of creating an empire just as successful. There’s no rivalry. It’s all love.

-The Root