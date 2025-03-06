50 Cent Rips Joe Budden Over Lewd Animal Confession: ‘You Should [Be] A Sex Offender’

50 Cent has once again taken aim at Joe Budden, this time over his controversial comments about inappropriately ouching his pet dog.

On Tuesday (March 4), 50 continued his war of words with the rapper-turned-podcaster by posting an old clip from Budden’s show in which he discussed sexual activity with pets.

In the video, which dates back to 2020, the former Slaughterhouse MC says: “Why do I always wanna make the dog feel good by playing with their fucking privates? … Anybody with a pet — come on, you did a little something down there to make your dog feel good.”

Fif tore into Budden for the weird confession, writing in the caption: “Wait a minute, Joe you need therapy something is not right. You touch your pet sexually, master bate so often you need travel lube and sleep walk naked out side of your home. You should have to register as a sex offender.”

50 also tagged animal welfare charity PETA.

The two New Yorkers have been going back and forth in recent weeks ever since Joe Budden claimed that 50 Cent needed to go to therapy for mocking Irv Gotti’s death.

In response, 50 mocked Budden over his recently dismissed stalking and lewdness case after he was allegedly caught walking naked in his apartment building.