50 CENT SAYS HE WAS HACKED AS PART OF $3M CRYPTO SCAM

50 Cent has made it clear that he has no ties to cryptocurrency, contrary to the activity on his online channels this week.

On Friday (June 21), the G-Unit boss took to Instagram to reveal that his website and X (formerly Twitter) account had been hacked.

“My Twitter & Thisis 50.com was hacked I have no association with this Crypto,” he wrote next to screenshots of social-media posts about the $GUNIT memecoin that has been attached to his name.

“Twitter worked quickly to lock my account back down. Who ever did this made $3,000,000 in 30 minutes.”

As of this writing, ThisIs50.com is still offline.

The New York Post and XXL have both reported that the scam generated $300 million, which doesn’t align with Fif’s post.

As for his legitimate business endeavors, the 48-year-old’s hard work was celebrated by a highly respected non-profit organization last month.

In early May, the “P.I.M.P” hitmaker was presented with the Entrepreneurial Leadership Award by the Network For Teaching Entrepreneurship. The honor was handed to him by Power actor Joseph Sikora, who said: “There is no one more befitting of an award for an entrepreneur than Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson.”