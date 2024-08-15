50 Cent Scores Major Legal Win in Multi-Million Dollar Wiretapping Case

Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent secured a significant legal victory this week in a multi-million dollar wiretapping case.

A $4 million lawsuit filed against him by Michael Caruso earlier this year was dismissed by the court, marking another triumph in 50 Cent’s legal battles.

Caruso had accused 50 Cent of illegally recording a conversation at his office and then handing it over to lawyers for use in the legal proceedings.

However, the court ruled in favor of 50 Cent, stating that Caruso had waited too long to file the complaint. The judge determined that the claim was “time-barred,” as Caruso had been aware of the recording since 2021 and had ample time to take legal action.

The court’s decision highlighted that the statute of limitations for such cases is two years, making Caruso’s 2024 filing too late. This ruling added to 50 Cent’s string of recent legal successes.

This legal victory is just one of several that 50 Cent, also known as Curtis Jackson, has achieved in August.

50 Cent avoids $1b fine

Earlier in the month, he avoided a potential $1 billion payout to a former drug lord, Cory “Ghost” Holland, who claimed that the rapper had used his life story as inspiration for the popular TV series Power.

Holland alleged that 50 Cent, along with Power co-creator Courtney Kemp and media giants Starz and Lionsgate, had taken elements from his life without permission. Despite these claims, the court dismissed all three of Holland’s lawsuits against the rapper.

In addition to the wiretapping case, Holland accused 50 Cent of harassment, claiming that the rapper had sent individuals to intimidate him. He also charged Lionsgate and Starz with failing to protect him from these alleged threats. However, these claims were also dismissed by the judge, reinforcing 50 Cent’s legal prowess.