50 Cent Shifts His Instagram Trolling To Jay-Z

50 Cent is one of the most relentless trolls on the internet and he almost never slows down. For months now he’s been taking shots at Diddy near constantly. Long before much of the internet was reacting to the rap mogul’s homes being raided by the FBI, 50 had been roasting him regularly since the lawsuit filed against him by Cassie last year.

Recently he’s shifted his focus to Meek Mill, who was mentioned in another viral Diddy lawsuit. 50 has repeatedly attacked him over his association with Diddy and more recently, the fact that his last EP has incredibly underwhelming sales numbers.

But now 50 is taking aim at a new target. He’s brought up Jay-Z a few times in his trolling campaign though never quite as directly as right now. Earlier today he posted a picture making fun of the legendary rapper’s looks with a caption that seems to imply he may be caught up in Diddy drama. “Jay in hibernation he ain’t coming outside till this sh*t with puff blow over, no brunch, no lunch, No dinner. LOL 😆 IM ALL YOU GOT IM OUTSIDE” the post’s caption reads. In the comments, fans muse on what exactly 50 might mean with the post and whether or not there’s actually any evidence for what he’s implying. Check out the post and variety of fan reactions in the comments below.

Even though 50 rarely ever stops posting about other rappers and celebrities, recently they’ve been on his mind even more. His long-running feud with Ja Rule recently found the rapper chastising him over the Minnesota Timberwolves dropping three straight games in the NBA playoffs. He’s also been taking shots at other Diddy associates like King Combs and Stevie J.