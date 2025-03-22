50 Cent Sides With Kanye West Despite Diddy Support & Attacks On JAY-Z & Beyoncé’s Kids

50 Cent has surprisingly sided with old rival Kanye West amid the backlash to his increasingly inflammatory rants on social media.

Despite his offensive remarks about JAY-Z and Beyoncé‘s children and continued support for 50’s nemesis Diddy, the G-Unit general appears to be enjoying Yeezy’s antics.

In Instagram post on Thursday (March 20), 50 reacted to Kanye mocking Hov and Bey’s 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir by writing: “I didn’t post anything yesterday because @Ye said the kids are retarded. I can’t compete with that kinda sh!t.”

He added: “I’m listening to his album now!” referencing Bully which Ye himself leaked online earlier this week.

The Chicago native then replied on X (formerly Twitter): “50 I SAID BEYONCE AND JAY Z KIDS ARE RETARDED. LETS MAKE THE HOT WATER BOILING HOT. OR LIKE PEOPLE SAY BROILING HOT.”

50 responded by showing again showing love to his latest LP and acknowledging Ye’s recent jail phone call with Diddy: “As much as I don’t want to agree with Diddy on anything, just smile Ye (smile) and fuck em all man, fuck em. Bully out now! (I LIKE SPANISH SONG).”

Kanye West has been prolifically tweeting all week, taking aim at everyone from Drake and Kendrick Lamar to Cassie and Playboi Carti. But he saved his vilest comments for JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s youngest children.

“WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS. THEYRE RETARDED. NO LIKE LITERALLY. AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMINATION IS A BLESSING. HAVING RETARDED CHILDREN IS A CHOICE,” he wrote.

After deleting the post, he said: “I NEED EVERYONE TO KNOW THAT I TOOK THE POST ABOUT JAY Z AND BEYONCE’S FAMILY DOWN AND JERRY LORENZO’S FAMILY DOWN BECAUSE THERE WAS A POSSIBILITY OF MY TWITTER BEING CANCELLED BECAUSE IM A GOOD PERSON. I TOOK IT DOWN LIKE DOWN SYNDROME. GET IT. AM I RIGHT. FUCK THE WORLD. REAL TALK. FUCK EEEEVVEEERREEE BODY.”

West continued attacking the Carters by writing: “AT LEAST JAY Z AND BEYONCÉ GET TO RAISE THEIR RETARDED ASS KIDS.

“AINT NO CELEBRITY EVER SAID NOTHING TO COME TO MY AID WHEN IT CAME TO THESE WHITE WOMEN TAKING MY KIDS. CAUSE THEY WAS MAD I WAS WEARING TRUMP HAT. FUCK JAY Z AND HIS WHOLE FAMILY. ESPECIALLY HIS SHOOTERS.

“AND NOW THAT YOU THINK JAY Z PUSSY ASS MADE ME TAKE IT DOWN I GOT TO DOUBLE DOWN.”