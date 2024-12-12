50 Cent Teases Documentary On Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO Killer: ‘He Is Special!’

50 Cent has seemingly found the subject of his next documentary: Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

In a since-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday (December 11), the media mogul wrote: “I don’t know, I kinda like this killer. I’m sorry this is going this way it is but I’m doing a documentary on him.”

He added: “He is special! I apologize in advance to anyone who doesn’t understand.”

50’s post was in response to an excerpt from Mangione’s alleged manifesto that was reportedly found in his possession when he was arrested earlier this week.

“To the Feds, I’ll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country,” the excerpt reads. “To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone.

“This was fairly trivial: some elementary social engineering, basic CAD, a lot of patience. The spiral notebook, if present, has some straggling notes and To Do lists that illuminate the gist of it.”

Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested on Monday (December 8) and charged with murder along with four other counts, including weapons charges.

An Ivy League graduate from a wealthy Maryland family, Mangione was recognized by a customer at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where he was found in possession of a gun and a handwritten document expressing “ill will” towards corporate America.