50 Cent Tells Diddy To Stay Away From Him After $50 Million Defamation Lawsuit

50 Cent has had a lot of fun over the past year making fun of Diddy amid his massive scandal, even if sometimes he runs the risk of minimizing the severity of the situation. Regardless, his trolls keep coming through, such as his recent Instagram post on Wednesday (January 22) of an old 2018 clip of Sean Combs claiming that the G-Unit mogul “loves” him. “Me and him could be friends,” he remarked during an interview. “But he doesn’t want to be my friend.

I wanna be his friend so I could teach him everything I know so he could become a better money-getter, since I’m the number one money-getter in the world. 50, please be my friend. Yo, 50 you’re breaking my heart. Curtis, please be my friend.”

“This is just a pathetic ploy to silence victims and people who stand up for victims,” Mitchell stated to TMZ in response to Diddy’s lawsuit against her and her client. “Diddy has time to sue but refuses to accept service for the lawsuits already filed against him.” In addition, the lawyer shared with the outlet that she looks forward to “countersuing and ensuring the court punishes not only Diddy but also his lawyers who filed this pathetic lawsuit.” Finally, she called the suit a “meritless filing,” but we will see whether or not the court agrees.

Meanwhile, beyond Diddy, 50 Cent also has some recently hot beef with Rick Ross, another rapper with whom he verbally tussled in the past. Rozay’s ex partner recently reflected on how she felt after 50 leaked her sex tape with another man while she was still with Ross. It’s clear that Fif seeks to ruffle as many feathers as he can with his social media activity, and we can’t guess as to what trolls and signs of disrespect he will come up with next.