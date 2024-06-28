50 Cent Unveils Grand Plans To Revitalize City Where His G-Unit Film Studios Is Located

50 Cent’s latest venture into Shreveport, LA, with G-Unit Film Studios promises more than just a boost to his entertainment empire.

The G-Unit boss has unveiled an ambitious three-phase plan to revitalize downtown Shreveport and uplift its community.

According to reports from local NBC affiliate KTAL, 50 Cent and his team are already in motion with the first phase of their plan. This involves purchasing and renovating approximately two dozen commercial properties, injecting new life into the city’s core.

Gerod Durden, a key figure in the project, emphasized 50 Cent’s deep commitment to Shreveport, highlighting plans for entertainment venues, a substantial jump park, and even a grocery store in downtown. The initiative aims to enhance local amenities and create opportunities for both adults and children.

The project will focus on increasing housing availability and improving access to financing, aiming to assist low to moderate-income families in becoming homeowners.

Orville Hall, Growth Advisor at G-Unit Film Studios, outlined the broader vision for the project’s phases, which include plans to establish media programs in local high schools to mentor and train young talent in media arts.

The collaboration between 50 Cent and Shreveport’s leadership has been described as highly positive, with Mayor Tom Arceneaux noting the potential resurgence of the local film industry. The city council’s support, including favorable legislation and lease terms for G-Unit’s operations, underscores Shreveport’s enthusiasm for welcoming the entertainment mogul and his ventures.

In recognition of his contributions, 50 Cent was recently honored with his day in Shreveport and received a ceremonial key to the city.