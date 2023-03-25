50 MPS TO PROTEST THE DEMOCRATIC SUMMIT NEXT WEEK.

About 50 Members of Parliament allegedly plan to protest the Democratic summit in which the Vice President of America Kamala Harris will be in attendance next week.

The Members of Parliament suspect that this meeting is a plan by the Americans to promote LGBTQ rights in the country.

The matter was raised as a matter of urgent public importance by the leader of opposition Brian Mundubile in parliament on Friday.

“My matter of urgent public importance madam speaker requires immediate attention of the house and Government. 50 Members of Parliament called me for a meeting that they are going to prepare a protest on the summit of democracy which they suspect is a plan by the America s to promote LGBTQ,” he said.

In ruling, First Deputy Speaker Malungo Chisangano stated that the matter should be channeled into another avenue and not as matter of urgent public importance

However, uproar arose in the house with the some of the members starting to debate each other and they were sent away.

Those sent out by Ms Chisangano were Bwengwa Member of Parliament Michelo Kasatu and Chilubi Member of Parliament Mulenga Fube who started arguing over the issue in the house.