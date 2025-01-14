50 Suspected UPND Members Defect to Opposition PF, in Nakonde as UPND Constituency Chairman Calls it Desperation by Simumba

About 50 suspected UPND members have defected to the opposition PF party in Nakonde, according to an announcement made by Nakonde Member of Parliament Lukas Simumba on his official Facebook page.

In a live video, MP Simumba is seen receiving the defectors, who claimed they joined PF because they did not find anything better in UPND.

The defectors allegedly come from Ilonda ward, where the MP attended a church service and held an interaction on Sunday.

However, UPND Constituency Chairman Simon Simwanza has disputed the defections, stating that the individuals in the video are actually strong PF followers who never defected to UPND.

Mr Simwanza, a former PF councilor, claims to be familiar with the defectors and knows them by name.

He has described the defections as fabricated and Simumba’s desperation for relevance.

He has challenged Mr Simumba and the alleged defectors to produce UPND membership cards, as all UPND members possess them