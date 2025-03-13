50-YEAR-OLD KITWE WOMAN NABBED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING GOODS VALUED AT OVER K7,000 FROM A SHOP AT REEKAYS MALL



A 50-year-old woman of Kitwe has been arrested for allegedly stealing goods valued at over K7,000 from a shop at Reekays mall in Ndola.





Copperbelt Province Commissioner of Police, Peacewell Mweemba, says the women identified as Rachael Kunda, a resident of Kitwe, was caught on CCTV camera stealing 9 tins of nun formula milk and 2 packets of Jacobs coffee from hot deals shop yesterday around 16:00 hours.





Mr. Mweemba says the Store Manager, Josephine Mubanga, reported the incident to the police after viewing the CCTV footage, which showed Ms. Kunda and four other women picking groceries and putting them in a bag.



According to Mr. Mweemba, shop attendants intercepted Ms. Kunda, but the other women escaped with the stolen items before she was taken to the police station.





He says the accused admitted to the crime and claimed that her accomplices were from Kitwe, although she did not know their exact addresses.





Mr. Mweemba says police have opened a docket for the offense, and Ms. Kunda has been arrested while no recoveries have been made yet as the investigation is ongoing.