54 YEAR OLD MAN ALLEGEDLY KILLED BY WIFE AND CHILDREN IN ISOKA



Police in Isoka District, have arrested a wife and her two sons for the suspected murder of the family’s patriarch, Ben Sichamba, 54.





According to Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Dennis Moola, the incident occurred between 21:00 hours on Saturday on January 11 and 05:00 hours on Sunday, January 12, 2024 at Cosam village in Chief Kafwimbi’s area.



Grace Nawale, 46, and wife to the deceased reported that her husband had left home to drink local beer at Soweto market, about 300 meters away, but never returned.



However, police investigations have revealed a different story.





Police investigations reveal that After finding the body leaning against a small tree, officers noticed that the deceased’s clothes were intact despite having deep cuts, suggesting that he was probably naked when murdered.



Further investigation led police to the couple’s bedroom, where they found blood stains on the wall, clothes, and mattress.





Police also discovered blood stains leading from the house to where the body was found, indicating that the body had been dragged to the location.



Additionally, officers retrieved the deceased’s slippers and a cloth material with blood stains from the pit latrine, which are now being held as exhibits.





Commissioner Moola has confirmed to Chete FM News that the motive behind the murder is believed to be suspicions of witchcraft.



The three suspects, Grace Nawale and her sons Midan Sichamba, 25, and Enock Sichamba, 19, are currently in custody and will appear in court soon.



Chete FM