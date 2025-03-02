55 YEAR OLD WOMAN RAPED BY HER 20 YEAR OLD BIOLOGICAL SON.



BY GLORIA SHAWA



A 55 year old Woman of Ndola’s Chipulukusu compound, has allegedly been raped by her 20-year-old biological son.





The incident occurred on Friday 28th February 2025 between 19:00 hours and 19:30 hours in Chipulukusu compound.



Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba confirmed the development in a statement.





Mr Mweemba explained the victim had gone to the market and when she went back home she found the suspect home quarrelling with his uncle and the moment he saw her, he started insulting her.



He says the Victim decided to leave home and went out for a walk and on her way back, she felt someone holding her right hand.



The Commissioner says when she turned round to see who it was, she discovered it was her son.





she asked him what the problem was but the son continued insulting her and slapped her on the face several times and then pushed her to the ground, undressed her and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.



He says the victim shouted for help and a woman who was passing rushed to the rescue but the son ran away.



Mr Mweemba says the victim sustained a swollen right eye and headache reported the matter to Mapalo Police Post where a docket was opened.





He added that when she went home to sleep waiting for the next day to go to the hospital and when she woke up in the morning, she found the suspect in her living room seated and shouted for help and her neighbors quickly apprehended the suspect and took him the Police Post where he is currently detained.



RISE FM