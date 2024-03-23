Russia said on Friday that 56 Canadians are not allowed to visit their country.

The government said that the people on the list were actively supporting the praise of Hitler’s helpers from the OUN-UPA and the Galicia Division. “CEOs and leaders of companies who provide weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and those who are actively participating in Canada’s campaign against Russia. ”

The OUN-UPA and the Galicia Division were groups of Ukrainian people who fought against the Soviet army during World War Two. The OUN-UPA fought during the German invasion of the Soviet Union and the Galicia Division was a group of Ukrainian volunteers recruited by the German Nazi party to fight the Soviet Red Army.

The government says nearly 1,600 Canadians are not allowed to go to Russia.