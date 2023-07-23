56 FOREIGNERS APPREHENDED FOR FACILITATING S3X AT K11,000

56 FOREIGNERS APPREHENDED FOR FACILITATING S3X AT 11 PIN

THE Department of Immigration in Lusaka has apprehended 56 persons during a clean-up operation conducted in the late hours of Friday, 21st July 2023.

Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka reveals that those detained comprised 13 Chinese, seven Vietnamese, three Cambodians, and one Venezuelan.

Nshinka has disclosed that after weeks of investigations into allegations of named Casinos facilitating prostitution activities, the Immigration Officers have raided Galaxy and Xing Long Casinos located at East Park and Zambezi Malls.

Nshinka further discloses that the Officers apprehended the suspected girls used in the nuisance or their clients waiting to be entertained.

He notes that Initial investigations revealed that these Casinos place the girls in secluded rooms to entertain Casino Clients who pay up to K 11,000 for their services.

Nshinka says thirty-two of the 56 apprehended had permits and were released on condition that they report to Immigration Headquarters on Monday for further immigration formalities.

He states that the other 24 were detained after they failed to produce documentation proving their legal immigration status in Zambia.

He discloses that the Immigration Department cannot rule out human trafficking and Investigations into these cases are ongoing.

