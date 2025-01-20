PoliticsPFTONSE ALLIANCEUPND 57 Zambia Police Officers Removed from State House with Immediate Effect January 20, 2025 2 89 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes; 57 Zambia Police Officers Removed from State House with Immediate Effect ORIG SHQ 53/9/15 OF 15/01/2025 xx BE INFORMED THAT THE POLICE HIGH COMMAND HAS DIRECTED THE STAFF TRANSFERS OF THE FOLLOWING OFFICERS:
Why should Emmanuel Mwamba make any comment in relation to this? How does it affect him?
Who gave him a copy of this internal communication of Zambia Police?
And when he is arrested for hi own mischief ati there is no democracy, we are being persecuted. When shall we rest from this man’s foolishness kanshi?