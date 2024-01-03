58 PF MEMBERS JOIN UPND

FIFTY-EIGHT Patriotic Front-PF members in Hamangaba Ward of Monze’s Bweengwa Constituency have defected to the United Party for National Development-UPND.

The defectors included former PF Hamangaba Ward Mobilizing Officer, Best Halusaka.

Speaking during New Year Celebrations held in Hamangaba, Monday, Halusaka said the lot decided to leave PF as they were not benefiting from the former ruling party in terms of development.

Another defector, Stella Miyoba, said the only benefit she got from the PF was T-shirts and Wrappers, with no visible development, hence the choice to join the UPND.

And speaking at the same event, Bweengwa Constituency Member of Parliament, Michelo Kasauta, said the UPND has a target of having not less than 60-thousand registered voters in the area ahead of the 2026 General Elections.

He advised people in his Constituency to welcome everyone joining the party.

