59 YEAR OLD MAN ARRESTED FOR DIFILING HER 5 YEAR OLD NIECE

August 18, 2023 at around 14:30 hours received a report of def!lement through Chongwe District Hospital One stop Centre where a mother aged 42 of Shibali village of Chief Nkomesha reported on behalf of her daughter aged 5.

The victim was def!led by her uncle M/Teddy Mwambuluma aged 59 of the same address. This Occurred on August 17, 2023 between 09:00 hours and 1200 hours at Shibali Village.

Brief facts are that on August 17,2023 at around 09;00 hours the reporter went to the hammer meal and left the victim with his twin brother in custody of the suspect who took advantage of the victim while the victim’s twin brother went away to play.

When the reporter came back home, the victim disclosed the ordeal to her, who immediately took the victim to Chilyabale clinic where she was advised to report the matter to Chongwe District hospital one stop Centre.

A docket of case has been opened; suspect has been arrested and will appear in court soon.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON