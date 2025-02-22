6.7million Condoms at Ncwala, A Fraud – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

6.7million Condoms at Ncwala, A Fraud



Journalists!Challenge these false figures, someone wants to give false accounting and help fraudulent reconciliation activity to their employers.





Let’s look at the basic facts.



The entire population of Eastern Province (men, women and children) is 2.4million people.





The population of Chipata district is 330,000.



A few hundreds have traveled to the Ncwala ceremony.



Tell me where they have distributed 6.7million Condoms?





We should not help or support fraudulent activities by reporting falsehoods as statements of facts.



Interrogate.



This scandal and joke has gone on for too long!