6.7million Condoms at Ncwala, A Fraud – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
6.7million Condoms at Ncwala, A Fraud
Journalists!Challenge these false figures, someone wants to give false accounting and help fraudulent reconciliation activity to their employers.
Let’s look at the basic facts.
The entire population of Eastern Province (men, women and children) is 2.4million people.
The population of Chipata district is 330,000.
A few hundreds have traveled to the Ncwala ceremony.
Tell me where they have distributed 6.7million Condoms?
We should not help or support fraudulent activities by reporting falsehoods as statements of facts.
Interrogate.
This scandal and joke has gone on for too long!
And he forgets the numerous lies he has spread….does Mwamba have the moral right to speak on any issue when he goes around telling so many lies?
Mwamba should know that many people would end up using maybe 2 or3 conditions per night through out the period. Mwamba should refrain from commenting on everything. He simply doesn’t have the brains to do so. He wants us to believe that he is well versed in condom.usage, FAZ matters, Economic matters, International relations matters, social/political matters and everything in between. What a fuck up.for a guy with a mere certificate in journalism !!