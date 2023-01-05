6 DIE IN RUFUNSA ACCIDENT

6 people died on the spot after being involved in a Road Traffic Accident at Nyampande Area in Rufunsa District.

The accident happened on 3 January, 2023 around 16 00 when the driver of a Toyota hiace mini bus which was being driven by Joseph Tembo aged 33 years of Chitemalesa Area cut in front of Shacman Truck and trailer which was being driven by Maluso Antonio Domingo, aged 32 years of Mozambique.

The truck was coming from east to west while the mini bus was coming from south to north.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale identified the deceased as FANWELL PHIRI, MACDONALD ZULU, MIKA MPHANDE and BAUBAHI AZIDE, while the other two females remain unidentified.

Mr Mwale tells Chongwe Community Radio news that.

Credit: Chongwe Radio