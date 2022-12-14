6 HOURS LOADSHEDDING EFFECTIVE TOMORROW IS BECAUSE OF CLIMATE CHANGE – PS

By Womba Kasela

Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Kennedy Kalunga, says the awaiting load shedding the country is about to experience are some of the effects of climate change.

Kalunga reiterated that the load shedding is scheduled to commence on 15th December, 2022.

He says one way of managing the situation in the long run is through planting of trees to help positively impact on water levels to allow for power generation.

The Permanent Secretary was responding to a question from Byta FM Marketing Officer, Mutuntu Sangombe, when he toured the radio station last Friday.

Sangombe complained about irregular power outages the district has been experiencing for the past months.

Minister of Energy, Peter Kapala, earlier this month announced that the country will start experiencing 6hours load-shedding due to low water levels at the Kariba Dam.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/YsDAFNNN