6 POLICE OFFICERS INJURED AFTER BEING ATTACKED BY A MOB

By Tinkerbel Mwila/Patricia Male

6 police officers in Luanshya on the Copperbelt have been injured after they were stoned by a mob while trying to control a riotous mob in Luanshya’s Kawama area.

The incident occurred yesterday when the officers went to control a riotous mob during the burial of a boy who they suspected to have been bewitched by his grandmother who is currently on the run.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba has confirmed the incident saying residents conducted themselves in riotous behavior after the death of Enock Kaoma, 19, who died on Friday last week after vomiting blood.

Mr. Mweemba says police officers who rushed to the scene where burial was taking place found an agitated mob of more than 500 people already conducting a traditional ritual commonly known as “bwela bwela”.

“Bwela Bwela” is a traditional practice where a person believed to have died as a result of witchcraft controls the coffin on the day of burial and directs the pole bearers to the suspected witch.

He explains that in the process of containing the situation, 6 officers were stoned and injured and a police vehicle Toyota Land Cruiser front wind screen was shattered after it was hit with a stone.

Meanwhile, police in Lusaka are holding a 28 year old woman identified as Dorcas Nachibona of Emmasdale site and service who was found chained to a tree at the freedom statue, in a drunken state and naked.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale says the woman was discovered today around 06:00 hours at the freedom statue by a member of the public who later called the police.

Mr. Mwale says when interviewed, the woman disclosed that she was drinking the whole night with her female friend who she cannot identify.

PHOENIX NEWS