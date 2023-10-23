60 DAYS LUSAKA WATER SHUTDOWN ENDS WITH MORE WATER ADDED TO SUPPLY CAPACITY

Im happy to inform you that the water crisis Lusaka City endured in the past 2 months is over following the successful repair of the main supply pipeline, and the re-activation of the Iolanda 1 facility in Kafue.

The first 120,000 cubic meters supply of water reached Lusaka’s Libala water works reservoirs yesterday, and a close observation of the pipe by engineers shows no leakage.

This zero-leakage means the estimated 20,000 cubic meters which was being lost daily is now added back to the supply capacity.

I would like to thank you all for your patience and endurance during this difficult time now behind us.

Hon. Mainda Simataa

Kamwala Ward Councillor

LUSAKA