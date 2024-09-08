61 PRISONERS AT MONGU CENTRAL CORRECTIONAL CENTRE GRADUATE IN SKILLS TRAINING COURSES



Fellow residents, earlier yesterday before we went to attend the main service at Lewanika SDA church, we escorted Western province minister Hon Kapelwa Mbangweta to officiate at the graduation ceremony of 61 prisoners at our Mongu Central Correctional centre.



The inmates have obtained skills in power electrical, psychology skills (prisons journey), and basic theology among others after undergoing training for three months whilst in prison.



The minister congratulated the inmates and encouraged them them that being in prison was not the end of someone’s life.



Nyambe Muyumbana

MONGU MAYOR

8.09.24

