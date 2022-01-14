61 YEAR OLD GRANNY MARRIED TO 37 YEAR OLD MAN PLANNING TO HAVE CHILD

Grandmother, 61, who married a man 37 YEARS her junior reveals the couple is now planning to have their first baby together (but her EIGHTH) via surrogacy.

Quran McCain and his wife, mother-of-seven Cheryl McGregor, from Rome, Georgia, first met in 2012 while they were both worked in the fast food chain Dairy Queen, when he was just 15 years old.

But romantic feelings didn’t blossom until much later. They lost contact but reconnected in 2020 when caretaker Quran saw Cheryl working as a cashier at a convenience store.

Sparks instantly flew between the pair and they started dating.

They got married last year, and now, they are ready to expand their family.

We got married in September 2021, and it’s been a few months since we are ready to start a family,’ said Quran.

Cheryl is 61 and has seven children and 17 grandchildren already but we feel we deserve children of our own.

The pair tried to get pregnant on their own but due to Cheryl’s age, they decided to turn to surrogacy or adoption.

‘We prefer surrogacy, however, we have seen a lot of people embroiled in legal complications far after the child is born,’ Quran continued.

‘We are looking for a nice surrogate who is willing to sign a contract to have nothing to do with the child after its born.

‘We don’t want people trying to have a baby for us for financial gain, we are not that financially inclined ourselves.

‘With adoption, we are looking for a biracial baby so the baby would know, “I have half black and half white parents,” so he [or she] would feel that we are his true parents.

