62 ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH RI0T AT CHIWEMPALA MARKET

….the situation is now under control, and normalcy has been restored

Chingola…. Thursday April 3, 2025

Chiwempala Police Station has received a report of ri0tous behavior that had erupted today April 03,2025 at around 07:20 hours at Chiwempala Market.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a group of illeg@l miners attempted to access an open pit for mining activities as per their usual practice.

However, they were met by Zambia National Service (ZNS) officers, who stopped them and secured the area.

This action añgered the illegàl miners, who cited hunger as their main grievance, arguing that their livelihoods were being disrupted.

In response, the miners proceeded to Chiwempala Market, where they began l00ting shops and other business premises.

As news of the disturbances spread, more illégàl miners and members of the public from different townships joined in, escalating the situation.

So far, businesses in Antelope, Maiteneke, Twatasha, Mikiloni, and Lulamba have been affected, with several shops and a bakery reported l00ted.

Police swiftly moved in and managed to restore order, leading to the arrest of 62 individuals, who are currently in police custody.

The situation is now under control, and normalcy has been restored.

We urge members of the public to desist from engaging in unlawful activities and allow law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and order.

Further investigations into the matter are ongoing, and more updates will be provided as necessary.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER