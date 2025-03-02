63,000 FARMERS WHO SUFFERED CROP FAILURE DUE TO DROUGHT GET BAILOUT



OVER 63,000 farmers under the Food Security Pack whose crops failed due to the drought last agricultural season will benefit from over K108 million insurance payout from ZISC General Insurance Limited.





The payout is meant to help 63,270 vulnerable but viable farmers whose crops did not perform well during the 2023 2024 farming season.





Ministry of Community Development and Social Services Permanent Secretary Angela Kawandami says the disbursement will go a long way in ameliorating the loss suffered by affected farmers during the period under review.





“Government, through the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, has received a total of K108,125,423 as an insurance payout from ZSIC General Insurance Limited,” Ms Kawandami said.



Zambia Daily Mail