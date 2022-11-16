68 Year Old Man Contracted By ZESCO To Remove Stone Logs Under Zambezi River Waters Dies

68 YEAR OLD MAN CONTRACTED BY ZESCO TO REMOVE STONE LOGS FROM VICTORIA FALLS INTAKE DIES IN UNCLEAR CIRCUMSTANCES

A sixty-eight year old Diver has died in unclear circumstances while on duty removing stone logs at the ZESCO Victoria Falls intake in Livingstone.

Victor Sianga Senior was contracted by ZESCO to undertake the stone log extraction exercise.

Son of the late, Victor Sianga Junior has told ZNBC News that he together with his brother and father arrived at the intake early this morning.

Mr. Sianga said he was the first one to go under water and when he resurfaced, his father went in.

He said Mr. Sianga Senior went into the water at about 07:30 hours and he never resurfaced until his body was retrieved at about 14:50 hours by a team of the Zambia Army, Fire Brigade and Zambia Police officers.

Credit: ZNBC