69-YEAR-OLD WOMAN, IN COURT FOR SEXUALLY ABUSING 7-YEAR-OLD BOY

JAN 13, 2023

A 69-year-old Woman of Kamwala South in Lusaka has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates court for, allegedly, sexually abusing a 7-year-old boy of the same area.

The woman is said to have unlawfully and indecently assaulted the victim by playing with his private parts at her residence, until blood started coming out.

She has since pleaded not guilty to the charge and trial will commence on February 24th, 2022, before magistrate Amy Masoja