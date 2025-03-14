6ix9ine Claims Feds Seized Guns & Drugs During Raid On Florida Home

6ix9ine has claimed that both guns and drugs have been seized from his home in Florida after a raid by federal agents

Speaking to TMZ, the controversial rapper claims that authorities swarmed his house on Wednesday (March 12) and kept him in handcuffs for six hours.

The Brooklyn native also says DNA swabs were taken from the weapons and drugs and that his house was left wrecked from the raid.

Despite the findings, 6ix9ine claims that he has not been involved in any further illegal activity.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office confirmed that probation officers, as well as narcotics detectives, conducted a raid on the rapper’s property with a search warrant.

The Sheriff’s office claims that the raid was part of a probation check. They added further analysis is required on the confiscated items, although they did not confirm whether that included guns and drugs.

6ix9ine was not arrested during the raid and was only handcuffed for officer safety reasons.

The “Gummo” hitmaker is currently on house arrest following his release from jail shortly before Christmas