7 ASPIRING CANDIDATES DECLARE INTEREST TO CONTEST KABUSHI PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION ON PF TICKET

By Tinkerbel Mwila

The Patriotic Front-PF- in Ndola has disclosed that 7 aspiring candidates have so far declared interest to contest the Kabushi Parliamentary by-election- on the opposition political party ticket.

PF Ndola District Chairman Benjamin Chitondo has confirmed that the party has received overwhelming willingness from members to contest the Kabushi constituency by-election.

Mr Chitondo says his office has since carried out investigations to determine if the individuals are genuine and are Kabushi residents and has forwarded recommendations to the party central committee which will then select a candidate for the Kabushi Parliamentary by-election.

Meanwhile, UPND Ndola District Chairperson Onesmous Mudenda has disclosed that only three people have so far shown interest in contesting the Kabushi Parliamentary by-election on the ruling party ticket.

The Kabushi constituency seat fell vacant after the High Court nullified the election of Bowman Lusambo.

PHOENIX NEWS