7 YEAR OLD GIRL FROM CHILILABOMBWE TAKES ZAMBIAN CHESS FRATERNITY BY STORM

A Grade 3 Girl from Chililabombwe District, Copperbelt Province, has taken the chess fraternity in Zambia by storm as a rising star representing Zambia in international tournaments.

Vice Tournament Director for Lusaka Province Chess Association, Mary Mashane, remarks that Atusayi Atupele Sichali started playing chess two years ago when she participated in a tournament.

Mashane explains that since 2021, Sichali has become an active player, participating in various tournaments.

She said, that this year, the 7-year-old girl impressed chess experts by coming first in the Zambia Youth Chess Tournament, where players were selected to represent Zambia in the Africa Youth Chess Championship.

She revealed that Sichali secured the 8th position, which was a significant achievement in such a major tournament.

Mashane said that for Sichali to improve further, she needs to participate in more tournaments, both local and international.

She encourages other youngsters to join the tournaments, as it helps in grooming them into better individuals through the sport.

In an interview, Sichali expressed her determination and ambition as a young chess champion.

The budding chess star shared her future aspirations: “When I complete school, I want to become a Bank Governor who signs money.”

She said she also aspires to be a Grandmaster in chess, which is why she puts in so much effort.