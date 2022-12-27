70% 2023 CDF GOING TOWARDS EDUCATION IN MANSA – MUSUKU

By Brian Hantuba

The Mansa Municipal Council has shared plans to invest over 70 percent of the 2023 Constituency Development Fund – CDF money towards the education sector.

Mansa Mayor, Njiko Musuku, says this is in a bid to improve education levels in the district and ensure all children are literate.

He tells Byta FM News that the funds would be dedicated towards building classrooms, teacher’s houses and desks, among other projects.

He is proud to note that the district allocated funds towards the construction of ten 1 by 3 classroom blocks in Bahati and Mansa Central Constituencies.

Meanwhile, Musuku has thanked government for giving Mansa 397 teachers in the last teacher recruitment, saying the move would improve the teacher to pupil ratio and enhance good learning.