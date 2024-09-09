700 “Junkies” arrested in one night. We are sitting on a time bomb



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;



Both Government and the Drug Enforcement Commission are sleeping on their job. All manner and type of drugs have proliferated our youth like candy sweets and has began to affect every household. It’s like a plague.



Further extensive and public alcohol abuse is back thanks to little regulation regarding packaging of strong alcohol, that makes it available for the price of coins.



You can not abandon an entire generation addicted to alcohol and drugs and think arrests will resolve the crisis.



Look at the crime statistics..crime prevalence has trebbled and escalated in a few years!



My pain is government’s nonchalant approach abandoning crime patrols, allowing our airports and borders to be so porous that anyone can come in with anything, and allowing drug cartels and drug society to emerge freely like it is in Chibolya which remains untouchable.



We are sitting on a time bomb.