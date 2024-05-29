71 OUT OF 84 DROUGHT HIT DISTRICTS RECEIVE RELIEF MAIZE

The government has given out relief maize to 71 out of the 84 districts worst affected by droughts during the 2023/24 farming season, a situation that has led to food shortages.

Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa made the confirmation and says the beneficiaries of the maize distribution program include those from the worst-hit districts in Muchinga, Eastern, Western, and Southern provinces among others.

Mr. Mweetwa explains that the remaining districts are earmarked to receive their relief maize in the next seven days.

Speaking during a media briefing yesterday, Mr. Mweetwa discloses that most of the relief maize will be given as food for work and the other is targeted at the elderly, the disabled and vulnerable groups.

Mr. Mweetwa who is also Information and Media Minister discloses that over K30.5million has been received from cooperating partners in the form of logistical support, food donations, and other supplies.