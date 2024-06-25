71-year-old beauty queen competes in Miss Texas USA

A 71-year-old Texas beauty queen proved that age is just a number after becoming the oldest woman to ever compete in the Miss Texas USA competition.

“I am delighted to be a part of this incredible new experience as a contestant in the Miss Texas USA pageant,” the age-defying contestant Marissa Teijo wrote on her Instagram page.

The El Paso competed against nearly 100 other women at the pageant this weekend in Houston.

She did not win though.

Aarieanna Ware, last year’s Miss Dallas winner, was named Miss Texas USA on Saturday, June 22. She will represent Texas in the Miss USA competition in Los Angeles on August 4.

This comes after the Miss Universe Organization removed contestant age limits in a bid to be more inclusive.

The septuagenarian wants to use her accomplishment as proof that you’re never too old to pursue your dreams.

Teijo said: “I feel that all women now have a new stage of opportunity, strength and beauty.”

Jackie Garcia-Martinez, CEO of Bazaar Models, who represents Teijo among other contestants, says she’s proud to rep “women of all shapes, ages and races.”