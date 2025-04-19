71-YEAR-OLD ZAMBIAN RETIRED TEACHER ENROLLS AS A LAW STUDENT

At 71, when most would say it’s time to rest Mr. Musangu Kenneth Kabimbi chose to rise.



A man of purpose, passion, and perseverance, Mr. Kabimbi has dedicated his life to education and service. As a teacher and lecturer, he shaped minds and hearts at institutions like Kwame Nkrumah College of Education (1995–2009) and DALICE (until 2010), leaving behind not just lessons, but a legacy of impact. But retirement for him wasn’t the end, it was the beginning of a new kind of purpose.



In 2021, while many would have paused, Mr. Kabimbi pressed forward earning his Master’s Degree in Linguistics from the University of South Africa (UNISA). He proved that learning isn’t confined to youth, nor limited by age it is a journey of the soul, fueled by curiosity, commitment, and courage.



Today, this remarkable man is not only serving his community as Secretary of Ngungu Ward Development Committee in Kabwe, but is also taking on a bold new challenge, pursuing a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree through Kwame Nkrumah University’s distance learning program.



His mission? To bring legal literacy to his community, resolve conflicts, and empower the voiceless through knowledge and justice.



Mr. Kabimbi’s story is more than inspirational, it is a call to all of us, it is never too late to dream, to learn, to start again. In a world that rushes, he reminds us to be steady. In a society that tells us we’re “too old,” he shows us how to begin again. His courage is a mirror in which we can all see our own potential waiting to be awakened.



To every young person wondering if they’re too late… to every adult feeling stuck or forgotten… to every elder believing their season has passed Mr. Kabimbi stands as living proof that dreams do not retire.



They wait patiently for the moment we choose to believe again.

So the question is no longer “Can I?”

It’s “Will I?”

Be bold. Be brave. Be like Kabimbi.

Because your story isn’t over, it’s just getting started.



KUMWESU