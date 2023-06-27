71kg of emralds gives you $188million- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



71kg of emralds gives you $188million.



Zambia produces about 7,100kg a year!



Zambia’s Kagem Mine – where both Inkalamu and Insofu were discovered – is, at present, the world’s single-largest producer of emeralds, accounting for approximately 25% of global production. In 2018, Kagem produced a staggering 35.5 million carats – approximately 7,100 kilograms – of emerald and beryl.



Zambia is the world’s second largest producer of emerald. The deposits are located near the Kafubu River in the Ndola Rural Restricted Area and are mined by Kagem, Grizzly and Chantente concessions.