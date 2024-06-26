$72 Billion Investor Meets Luapula Chiefs

Viet-Zambia Meets Luapula Chiefs

UPDATE; $72 Billion Agro Deal, Investor Gathers Luapula Chiefs in Mansa

The $72 billion Viet-Zambia Diversified Development Corporation Project has raised a dusty storm on its viability.

The investor has asked for six million hectares of land, tax waivers and to be granted citizenship.

ZDA recently held a status conference for the project and is at Sali Riverside Resort in Mansa, proprietor Van Trong Tuy has gathered all Luapula Chiefs for the rice and sugarcane projects.

VietZambia has also been granted large-scale exploration mining licences for copper, gold, nickel, Iron Ore, and Manganese.